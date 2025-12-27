Interest
Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part IX
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
There is no better way to celebrate the Yuletide than seeing greetings from the anime and manga world:
Iro Aida (Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun)
🌟#花子くん25巻特装版発売中！ https://t.co/sIceq5bUKo pic.twitter.com/awtjLw5AhZ— あいだいろ@25巻発売中！ (@aidairo2009) December 23, 2025
#Hanako-kunVol25SpecialEditionIsNowOnSale!
Alto Yukimura (Colette Decides to Die)
🎄冥府よりメリークリスマス🎄— 幸村アルト＠ピチカートの眠る森🍪🦔 (@yukimurararara) December 24, 2025
（久しぶりにハデス様描いたらすごく難しかった…笑） pic.twitter.com/w2zIGrGxPr
🎄Merry Christmas from the Underworld🎄
(It's been a while since I drew Lord Hades, and it was super hard… lol)
Always a Catch!
Inio Asano (Goodnight Punpun)
それとメリークリスマス。 pic.twitter.com/u2hilNXwjP— 浅野いにお/Inio Asano (@asano_inio) December 25, 2025
And Merry Christmas.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
扮装のフリーレン pic.twitter.com/9MQkdz66Su— 『葬送のフリーレン』公式 (@FRIEREN_PR) December 25, 2025
Frieren: Beyond Disguises End
Heidi - A Girl of the Alps
メリークリスマス！☺️🎄— アルプスの少女ハイジ［公式］ (@official_heidi) December 25, 2025
プレゼントは何かな？ pic.twitter.com/nnpeZ33JA9
Merry Christmas!☺️🎄
What presents did we get?
Inti Creates
Yō Kanebayashi (Duel Masters LOST)
New chapter of Duel Masters LOST tomorrow
Kirby
Hajime Kōmoto (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)
Kazurō Kyō (Fire Emblem Engage)
May I Ask for One Final Thing?
My Hero Academia
メリれ!クリスマス#ヒロアカ #heroaca_a— 僕のヒーローアカデミア／ヒロアカ アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) December 25, 2025
pic.twitter.com/vE9GQ4GwEQ
Have a Merry Christmas!
Odekake Kozame
Takeshi Okano (Jigoku Sensei Nube)
Sgt. Frog
•. ̧🎄クリスマス・イブ🎄 ̧.• ̊— ペコポン侵略ミュージカル『ケロロ軍曹』(ケロミュ) (@keroro_musical) December 24, 2025
明日はクリスマスであります！✨
我輩も、プレゼントもらえるといいな…🎅#ケロミュ pic.twitter.com/nOQwSSw9uO
•. ̧🎄Christmas Eve🎄 ̧.• ̊
Tomorrow is Christmas!✨
I hope I get presents too…🎅
❄*‥…☆…*＊✭＊*‥★…‥*❄— ペコポン侵略ミュージカル『ケロロ軍曹』(ケロミュ) (@keroro_musical) December 25, 2025
メリー・クリスマス!!!
❄*‥…★…*＊✭＊*‥☆…‥*❄
朗報！
プレゼントがたくさん届いていたでありますよ🎁🎁
クリスマスの大共鳴、いっちょいっとく？
ゲロゲロゲロゲロ…🐸🎶#ケロミュ pic.twitter.com/Ht9WL7wAW5
❄*‥…☆…*＊ ✭＊*‥★…‥*❄
Merry Christmas!!!
❄*‥…★…*＊✭＊*‥☆…‥*❄
Breaking news!
Lots of presents have arrived!🎁🎁
Shall we do a big Christmas tune?
Gero gero gero gero…🐸🎶
Eiichi Shimizu & Tomohiro Shimoguchi (Getter Robo Devolution)
All the good children will get presents.
Kamome Shirahama (Witch Hat Atelier)
🎄🎅🫎🎄 pic.twitter.com/v1hekfqIIG— 白浜鴎/とんがり帽子アニメ化 (@shirahamakamome) December 24, 2025
Sonic the Hedgehog
As we speed towards 2026, the team at SEGA wanted to stop and take a moment to say: Happy Holidays, and thank you for racing alongside us!— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 25, 2025
🎨: @deegeemin pic.twitter.com/J9SqQ0FKpj
Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!