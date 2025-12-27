Interest
Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part IX

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Kirby, Sonic, Sgt. Frog, May I Ask for One Final Thing?, & more!

There is no better way to celebrate the Yuletide than seeing greetings from the anime and manga world:

Iro Aida (Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun)

#Hanako-kunVol25SpecialEditionIsNowOnSale!

Alto Yukimura (Colette Decides to Die)

🎄Merry Christmas from the Underworld🎄
(It's been a while since I drew Lord Hades, and it was super hard… lol)

Always a Catch!

always_a_catch_christmas_2025
©ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会

Inio Asano (Goodnight Punpun)

And Merry Christmas.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

kimetsu_christmas_2025
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Frieren: Beyond Disguises End

Heidi - A Girl of the Alps

Merry Christmas!☺️🎄
What presents did we get?

Inti Creates

inti_creates_christmas_2025
©Marvelous Inc. / INTI CREATES CO., LTD.

Yō Kanebayashi (Duel Masters LOST)

kanebayashi_yo_christmas_2025
Duel Masters Lost: ©2025 Wizards of the Coast/Shogakukan/WHC/ShoPro

New chapter of Duel Masters LOST tomorrow

Kirby

kirby_christmas_2025
© Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Hajime Kōmoto (Mashle: Magic and Muscles)

komoto_hajime_christmas_2025
©甲本一

Kazurō Kyō (Fire Emblem Engage)

kyo_kazuro_christmas_2025
Fire Emblem Engage: © Nintendo / INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS

May I Ask for One Final Thing?

one_final_thing_christmas_2025
©鳳ナナ・アルファポリス／最ひと製作委員会

My Hero Academia

Have a Merry Christmas!

Odekake Kozame

odekake_kozame_06_christmas_2025
©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ
odekake_kozame_07_christmas_2025
©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ
odekake_kozame_08_christmas_2025
©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

Takeshi Okano (Jigoku Sensei Nube)

okano_takeshi_christmas_2025
©岡野剛

Sgt. Frog

•. ̧🎄Christmas Eve🎄 ̧.• ̊
Tomorrow is Christmas!✨
I hope I get presents too…🎅

❄*‥…☆…*＊ ✭＊*‥★…‥*❄
　　Merry Christmas!!!
❄*‥…★…*＊✭＊*‥☆…‥*❄
Breaking news!
Lots of presents have arrived!🎁🎁
Shall we do a big Christmas tune?
Gero gero gero gero…🐸🎶

Eiichi Shimizu & Tomohiro Shimoguchi (Getter Robo Devolution)

shimizu_eiichi_shimoguchi_tomohiro_christmas_2025
All the good children will get presents.

Kamome Shirahama (Witch Hat Atelier)

Sonic the Hedgehog

