Interest
Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part XII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
But the angel said to anime and manga fans, “Do not be afraid. I bring you greetings from the anime and manga world”:
Ado
メリークリスマス pic.twitter.com/lyXX48TYFN— Ado (@ado1024imokenp) December 24, 2025
Merry Christmas
Blue Box
◩━━— アオのハコ【公式】@TVアニメ第2期制作決定！ (@aonohako_PR) December 25, 2025
Merry Chinatsumas🦌🎄
━━◪
プレゼントを渡したくてソワソワな
ちなつせんぱい🎁
2026年秋スタート
TVアニメ『アオのハコ』Season 2
お楽しみに✨#アオのハコ #アニハコ pic.twitter.com/vIOHDCdM6W
Granblue Fantasy
【グランブルーファンタジー】騎空士の皆さま、メリークリスマス！ということで、大好きな人形のこむらがえりを抱えて降り積もる雪に喜ぶヤイアのイラストをお届けいたします！皆さまも素敵な時間をお過ごしください！ #グラブル pic.twitter.com/ZTr5FvONiQ— グランブルーファンタジー (@granbluefantasy) December 25, 2025
【Granblue Fantasy】Merry Christmas Sky Knights! To celebrate, here's an illustration of Yaia, holding her favorite doll, Kaeri Komura, and enjoying the falling snow!! We hope you all have a wonderful time!
Tachibana Higuchi (Gakuen Alice)
Mega Man
Guided by Lyra's red flames, Sonia Claus is here to deliver holiday cheer to everyone anticipating #MegaManStarForce Legacy Collection on March 27th, 2026. 🎁— Mega Man (@MegaMan) December 25, 2025
Merry Christmas! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/Rlcpbwsdzc
Saka Mikami (The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity)
Mitsubachi Miyuki (Spring Storm and Monster)
Needy Girl Overdose
Palworld
メリークリスマス！ pic.twitter.com/TsYkRMNGa5— パルワールド/Palworld 公式 (@Palworld_JP) December 25, 2025
Umi Sakurai (A Man and His Cat)
Merry Christmas nya! Fukumaru, where are you?
Sound! Euphonium
🎄ᴍᴇʀʀʏ ᴄʜʀɪsᴛᴍᴀs🎄— アニメ「響け！ユーフォニアム」公式 (@anime_eupho) December 25, 2025
素敵なクリスマスをお過ごしください🎁🎉#anime_eupho pic.twitter.com/FHqcf73dVq
🎄Merry Christmas🎄
Wishing you a wonderful Christmas.🎁🎉
SPY×FAMILY
✨🎄Merry Christmas🎄✨— スパイファミリー(SPY×FAMILY)グッズ情報 (@spyfamily_150) December 25, 2025
SPY×FAMILY好きの皆様、
素敵なクリスマスをお過ごしください🎅#SPY_FAMILY #スパイファミリー pic.twitter.com/ejQDp7f0YV
✨🎄Merry Christmas🎄✨
To all SPY×FAMILY fans,
Have a wonderful Christmas.🎅
Nikiichi Tobita (Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree)
Toei Animation
Toei Animation English
🎄 Merry Christmas, everyone!🎄— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 25, 2025
Hope all your presents arrived by Santa's sleigh… or a witch's sleigh. 🛷🦌❄️👀 pic.twitter.com/yNYpfLozUl
Toei Animation Europe
Happy holidays from all the Toei Animation Europe team! We wish you a wonderful 2026 ✨#DoReMi #Holidays25 #ToeiAnimation pic.twitter.com/pjG3hhy0bD— Toei Animation Europe (@ToeiAnimationEU) December 25, 2025
Toei Animation Latinoamérica
¡Querida comunidad, les deseamos a todos una Feliz Navidad! 🎄🎉 Pasen unas maravillosas fiestas junto a sus seres queridos. ❤#FelizNavidad #ToeiAnimation #Anime pic.twitter.com/cD18biqb4T— Toei Animation Latinoamérica (@ToeiAnimationLA) December 25, 2025
Dear community, we wish you all a Merry Christmas! 🎄🎉 Have a wonderful holiday season with your loved ones.❤
Toei Animation Museum
🌟🎄メリークリスマス🎅🎁— 東映アニメーションミュージアム (@TA_museum) December 25, 2025
ミュージアムも #クリスマス な雰囲気です✨#キミプリ 資料展示では「キュアアイドル ‐アイドルハートリボンスタイル ‐」と 「キュアコネクト」の複製原画や設定資料等を展示中❣️本日が年内最終開館日となりますので、ぜひ遊びに来てくださいね✨ #TAMU黒板 pic.twitter.com/B6IzFgXURa
🌟🎄Merry Christmas🎅🎁
The museum is enjoying the Christmas atmosphere!✨
Our KimiPri exhibition features replica key art and setting materials for Cure Idol -Idol Heart Ribbon Style- and Cure Connect❣️ Today is the last day the museum is open for the year, so please come and visit!✨
Sora Tokui
メリークリスマス🥳️🎁️🎄️🎉️🌟️💫️ pic.twitter.com/1GnABmFn8m— 徳井青空🌾 (@tokui_sorangley) December 25, 2025
Chica Umino (Honey and Clover)
Witch Hat Atelier
Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!