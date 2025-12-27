Interest
Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part XII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring SPY×FAMILY, Sound! Euphonium, Witch Hat Atelier, Ado, Toei Animation, Palworld, Blue Box, & more!

But the angel said to anime and manga fans, “Do not be afraid. I bring you greetings from the anime and manga world”:

Ado

Merry Christmas

Blue Box

Granblue Fantasy

Granblue Fantasy】Merry Christmas Sky Knights! To celebrate, here's an illustration of Yaia, holding her favorite doll, Kaeri Komura, and enjoying the falling snow!! We hope you all have a wonderful time!

Tachibana Higuchi (Gakuen Alice)

higuchi-tachibana_02_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©樋口橘

Mega Man

Saka Mikami (The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity)

mikami_saka_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©三香見サカ

Mitsubachi Miyuki (Spring Storm and Monster)

miyuki_mitsubachi_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©ミユキ蜜蜂

Needy Girl Overdose

needy_girl_overdose_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

Palworld

Umi Sakurai (A Man and His Cat)

sakurai_umi_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©桜井海

Merry Christmas nya! Fukumaru, where are you?

Sound! Euphonium

🎄Merry Christmas🎄
Wishing you a wonderful Christmas.🎁🎉

SPY×FAMILY

✨🎄Merry Christmas🎄✨
To all SPY×FAMILY fans,
Have a wonderful Christmas.🎅

Nikiichi Tobita (Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree)

tobita_nikiichi_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©飛田ニキイチ

Toei Animation

Toei Animation English

Toei Animation Europe

Toei Animation Latinoamérica

Dear community, we wish you all a Merry Christmas! 🎄🎉 Have a wonderful holiday season with your loved ones.❤

Toei Animation Museum

🌟🎄Merry Christmas🎅🎁
The museum is enjoying the Christmas atmosphere!✨
Our KimiPri exhibition features replica key art and setting materials for Cure Idol -Idol Heart Ribbon Style- and Cure Connect❣️ Today is the last day the museum is open for the year, so please come and visit!✨

Sora Tokui

Chica Umino (Honey and Clover)

umino_chica_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©羽海野チカ

Witch Hat Atelier

witch_hat_christmas_2025
Image via x.com
©白浜鴎／講談社／「とんがり帽子のアトリエ」製作委員会

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part XI
