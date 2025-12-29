Singer May'n Announces Marriage

Image via www.instagram.com ©May'n

Singer Mei Nakabayashi, best known as the singing voice of Macross Frontier 's Sheryl Nome under her stage name May'n , announced on Sunday that she had gotten married. In a statement posted to the singer's various social media accounts, May'n said she has married guitarist Takashi Nagasawa . May'n added, “I hope to continue living a life filled with colorful music, and I look forward to your continued support!”

As of press time, May'n 's announcement has received 97,600 likes and about 3,300 replies between her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter ) accounts, most of which are congratulations from her fans and colleagues. Notably, fellow Macross Frontier singer Megumi Nakajima quote-reposted May'n 's X post and said, “ May'n -chan, congratulations!!!!!" with the rough Japanese emoji equivalent of 🥳.

May'n lent her singing voice to Macross Frontier as Sheryl Nome and A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero as Sylphy. The singer has also performed the theme song for Macross Frontier , Restaurant to Another World , Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King , Azur Lane , Aquarion Logos , among others. Her website lists her full discography.