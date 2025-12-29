Interest
Singer May'n Announces Marriage
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Singer Mei Nakabayashi, best known as the singing voice of Macross Frontier's Sheryl Nome under her stage name May'n, announced on Sunday that she had gotten married. In a statement posted to the singer's various social media accounts, May'n said she has married guitarist Takashi Nagasawa. May'n added, “I hope to continue living a life filled with colorful music, and I look forward to your continued support!”
As of press time, May'n's announcement has received 97,600 likes and about 3,300 replies between her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, most of which are congratulations from her fans and colleagues. Notably, fellow Macross Frontier singer Megumi Nakajima quote-reposted May'n's X post and said, “May'n-chan, congratulations!!!!!" with the rough Japanese emoji equivalent of 🥳.
May'n lent her singing voice to Macross Frontier as Sheryl Nome and A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero as Sylphy. The singer has also performed the theme song for Macross Frontier, Restaurant to Another World, Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King, Azur Lane, Aquarion Logos, among others. Her website lists her full discography.
