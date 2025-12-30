Higurashi Manga Artist Tomato Akase Launches Isekai Magical Girl Series

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up platform announced that Tomato Akase launched a new series Isekai Mahou Shoujo Radical Haruna (Little Witch Radical Haruna) on the Comic Walker platform on Monday.

Image via Young Ace Up's X/Twitter account © Tomato Akase, Kadokawa

The series follows magical girl Haruna, who is accidentally transported to a fantasy world with no magical girls. Evil still plagues this land, however, and Haruna continues her fight to protect people's smiles.

Akase ended the Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI ( Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Meguri ) manga in March 2024 Akase launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up service in October 2021. The manga is described as a new answer arc for the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU series.

The Young Ace Up service published the final chapter of Akase's manga adaptation of Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU in September 2021. The manga launched in October 2020.

Source: Young Ace Up 's X/ Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.