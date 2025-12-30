Rokudo's Bad Girls' Yūji Nakamura Launches New Manga on January 15

Nakamura to launch Hanzō to Jūsan-nin no Kunoichi-tachi manga

The combined fourth and fifth 2026 issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on December 25 that manga author Yūji Nakamura ( Rokudo’s Bad Girls ) will launch a new manga titled Hanzō to Jūsan-nin no Kunoichi-tachi ( Hanzo and 13 Kunoichis , center in below image) that will launch in the magazine's seventh issue on January 15. Additionally, Tatsuya Ara 's ( Harigane Serve: Against All Odds ) new soccer manga titled Campioni (left in below image) started serialization in the magazine on December 25, and manga artist nyo-n will launch an omnibus horror series titled Mashiro-kun (right in below image) in the magazine's eighth issue on January 22. Nijisanji VTuber Mashiro Meme is supervising the manga.

Image via Weekly Shonen Champion magazine's X/Twitter account ©Akita Shoten

Nakamura's Hanzō to Jūsan-nin no Kunoichi-tachi manga's story centers in a lonely war orphan named Hanzō, and his battle against strong and cute kunoichi (female ninjas).

Nakamura launched the Rokudo’s Bad Girls ( Rokudō no Onna-tachi ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in June 2016, and ended it in April 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's 26th and final compiled book volume in June 2021. AI localization company Orange Inc. 's emaqi e-bookstore service is publishing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime that aired in 2023.

The emaqi e-bookstore service also publishes Ara's Harigane Serve: Against All Odds manga. The manga ran in Weekly Shōnen Champion from 2014 to 2018. Ara launched the sequel manga Harigane Service Ace in Weekly Shōnen Champion also in 2018, and it ended in 2023. The ongoing spinoff manga Harigane Service Gaiden: Hydra Break launched in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2021.