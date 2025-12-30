Japanese Streaming Service ABEMA Launches Project for Indie Animators

Project Prismation's 1st 3 works from various creators begin on January 16

Japanese streaming service ABEMA announced last Thursday that it has launched a project for independent animators called "Project Prismation." The project is a collaboration with various creators, primarily individuals or small teams who primarily produce web animation, to create original anime pilot films. The project will release the first three works from creators around the world for three consecutive weeks, starting on January 16.

Image via Project Prismation's website © Abema TV, inc.

The first three works are:

"Poppin-Play Kitchen" by Zemyata from Thailand — January 16

Image via Project Prismation's website © Abema TV, inc.

The bizarre colorful cooking show follows hosts P-chan, C-chan, and U-chan.

Zemyata worked on Eve's music video for "Yoru wa Honoka."



"Gluttomy" by rapitus from Vietnam — January 23

Image via Project Prismation's website © Abema TV, inc.

"Gluttomy" follows Appel, a hardworking student who attends an elite private high school on scholarship, and his encounter with mysterious pink-haired twins Glista and Glyde, who take an interest in Appel.

RaPis and Tus of the duo rapitus created the 2D animated short film "Children Under the Reed Field."



"The Horrors' Horror Home" by director Uguiso Kobo's Rushio Moriyama and writer Yūya Matsuzaki from Japan — January 30

Image via Project Prismation's website © Abema TV, inc.

The short follows the Horrors family: a vampire father Dracule, onryō wraith mother Sadako, their daughter Alice, and the cat Dark Matter.

Moriyama was an episode director for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off , DAN DA DAN , SANDA , and Doraemon .



ABEMA will continue to work with a wide range of creators. The company is looking for new creators both inside and outside of Japan in May 2026.

The name Prismation comes from "Prism" and "Animation," and it "symbolizes a space where diverse talents converge to shine brightly."