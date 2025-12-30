News
Japanese Streaming Service ABEMA Launches Project for Indie Animators
posted on by Alex Mateo
Japanese streaming service ABEMA announced last Thursday that it has launched a project for independent animators called "Project Prismation." The project is a collaboration with various creators, primarily individuals or small teams who primarily produce web animation, to create original anime pilot films. The project will release the first three works from creators around the world for three consecutive weeks, starting on January 16.
The first three works are:
The bizarre colorful cooking show follows hosts P-chan, C-chan, and U-chan.
Zemyata worked on Eve's music video for "Yoru wa Honoka."
"Gluttomy" follows Appel, a hardworking student who attends an elite private high school on scholarship, and his encounter with mysterious pink-haired twins Glista and Glyde, who take an interest in Appel.
RaPis and Tus of the duo rapitus created the 2D animated short film "Children Under the Reed Field."
The short follows the Horrors family: a vampire father Dracule, onryō wraith mother Sadako, their daughter Alice, and the cat Dark Matter.
Moriyama was an episode director for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, DAN DA DAN, SANDA, and Doraemon.
ABEMA will continue to work with a wide range of creators. The company is looking for new creators both inside and outside of Japan in May 2026.
The name Prismation comes from "Prism" and "Animation," and it "symbolizes a space where diverse talents converge to shine brightly."
Sources: Project Prismation, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)