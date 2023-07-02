×
Crunchyroll to Stream Director Hiroko Utsumi, MAPPA's Bucchigiri?! Anime

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Anime to premiere in January 2024

bucchigiri
© 「ぶっちぎり?!」製作委員会
MAPPA announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that Crunchyroll will stream the new anime Bucchigiri?! from director Hiroko Utsumi and MAPPA worldwide outside of Japan starting in January 2024.

The anime will premiere on TV in Japan in January 2024.

In addition to directing, Utsumi is credited with the original story with series script supervisor and scriptwriter Taku Kishimoto, MAPPA, and TOHO. Takahiro Kagami is serving as character designer and one of the chief animation directors.

The other staff members include:

Utsumi and MAPPA previously worked together on the Banana Fish anime. Utsumi has also directed such anime as Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club, Free! Eternal Summer, and both seasons of the original anime Sk8 the Infinity.

Sources: MAPPA panel at Anime Expo (Darius Washington), Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)

