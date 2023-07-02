News
Crunchyroll to Stream Director Hiroko Utsumi, MAPPA's Bucchigiri?! Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Anime to premiere in January 2024
ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2023 sponsored by Yen Press!
MAPPA announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that Crunchyroll will stream the new anime Bucchigiri?! from director Hiroko Utsumi and MAPPA worldwide outside of Japan starting in January 2024.
The anime will premiere on TV in Japan in January 2024.
In addition to directing, Utsumi is credited with the original story with series script supervisor and scriptwriter Taku Kishimoto, MAPPA, and TOHO. Takahiro Kagami is serving as character designer and one of the chief animation directors.
The other staff members include:
- Sub-Character Design, Chief Animation Directors: Hiroyuki Saita, Kiminori Itō
- Art Director: Kurumi Suzuki
- Color Key Artist: Yukiko Kakita
- Compositing Director of Photography: Shinnosuke Kato
- Editing: Tomoki Nagasaka
- Music: Michiru Oshima
- Sound Director: Hiromi Kikuta
- Sound Production: dugout
- Animation Producer: Takahiro Ogawa
Utsumi and MAPPA previously worked together on the Banana Fish anime. Utsumi has also directed such anime as Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club, Free! Eternal Summer, and both seasons of the original anime Sk8 the Infinity.
Sources: MAPPA panel at Anime Expo (Darius Washington), Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)