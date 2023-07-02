Crunchyroll to Stream Director Hiroko Utsumi, MAPPA's Bucchigiri?! Anime

The anime, manga, and game announcements, premieres, and news from Anime Expo, all in one place!

― Saturday, July 1 Panels and Premieres Trigger's Delicious in Dungeon World Premiere News Crunchyroll to Also Stream Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Manga Planet Adds Loveless , 7 More Titles Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live! Game's Global Launch Slated for 2023 Gundam: Requiem for V...