Banana Fish Director Hiroko Utsumi, MAPPA Unveil Bucchigiri?! TV Anime for January

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Promo video reveals staff including The Tatami Galaxy/Ride Your Wave composer Michiru Oshima

The MAPPA Stage 2023 event on Sunday unveiled the new anime Bucchigiri?! from director Hiroko Utsumi and MAPPA for a January television premiere. The event revealed the anime's staff, promotional video, and teaser visual.

bucchigiri
© 「ぶっちぎり?!」製作委員会

In addition to directing, Utsumi is credited with the original story with series script supervisor and scriptwriter Taku Kishimoto, MAPPA., and TOHO. Takahiro Kagami is serving as character designer and one of the chief animation directors.

The other staff members include:

Utsumi and MAPPA previously worked together on the Banana Fish anime. Utsumi has also directed such anime as Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club, Free! Eternal Summer, and both seasons of the original anime Sk8 the Infinity.

Sources: Press release, MAPPA Stage 2023 livestream

