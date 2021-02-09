Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, Story, April 6 Debut

Bushiroad held a press conference on Tuesday, when it revealed the first promotional video, cast, staff, story details, and April 6 premiere date for its original television anime project Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood . The promotional video features the opening theme song "Exist" by RAISE A SUILEN , who also performs the ending theme song "Embrace of light."

The anime is set in an alternate history Japan in 1931, with the Tokugawa shogunate never abolished and the Meiji emperor never restored to power. The anime will follow the activities of "Nue," an organization of shogunate executioners who enforce government rule. The story description contains intentional historical discrepancies: noting the year as the 64th year of the Meiji era (the Meiji era only lasted 45 years up to 1912), and mentioning Tokugawa Yoshinobu as reigning shogun (Tokugawa Yoshinobu died in 1913).

The cast includes (from left to right in the image above):

Susumu Kudo ( K , Coppelion , Hand Shakers ) is directing the anime at Bakken Record ( Pandora to Akubi ), and Rika Nezu ( Saint Young Men 2013 film, live-action Kimi ni Todoke ) is supervising the series scripts and writing them with Kunihiko Okada . Kano Komiyama is designing the characters, and Jun Yamaguchi is credited for production design.

Yukari Yasuda is the art director, and Misako Akama is the color key artist. Masaki Sakamoto is editing. MICHIRU is composing the music, and Yuichi Imaizumi is directing the sound at Sonilude .

The series will premiere on the NTV channel on April 6 at 25:29 (effectively, April 7 at 1:29 a.m.), and it will also run on BS NTV , and CS NTV+ . In addition, each episode will debut one week early on the Hulu service in Japan. The Science Museum's Science Hall in Tokyo will host a preview screening of the first four episodes with the cast and staff on March 27.

A manga adaptation will serialize on the BookLive service. In addition, a stage play adaptation will run at the Meijiza theater this fall.