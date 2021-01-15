News
Original Anime Odd Taxi Announced with Cast, Staff, Promo Video, Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
A new website opened on Friday to announce a new original anime titled Odd Taxi that will premiere on TV Tokyo and AT-X in April. The website revealed the anime's promotional video, teaser visual, cast, staff, and manga adaptation.
The teaser visual shows anthropomorphic characters in a city of neon lights.
The story follows Kotogawa, an eccentric, reticent 41-year-old taxi driver who has no relatives and does not have much to do with others. He does have conversations with his customers, including a college student who wants to go viral, a nurse hiding a secret, an unsuccessful comedian, a street rough, and an up-and-coming idol. These conversations lead him to a girl who has disappeared.
The cast includes (Note: Romanization spellings not confirmed):
- Natsuki Hanae as Kotogawa
- Riho Iida as Shirakawa
- Ryohei Kimura as Gо̄riki
- Kappei Yamaguchi as Shika
- Suzuko Mimori as Louis Nikaidо̄
- Moeka Koizumi as Shiho Ichimura
- Manatsu Murakami as Yuki Mitsuya
- Kо̄hei (Miki comedy duo) as older Daimon brother
- Asei (Miki comedy duo) as younger Daimon brother
- Yūsuke (Diane comedy duo) as Shigaki (Homosapiens)
- Atsuhiro Tsuda (Diane comedy duo) as Baba (Homosapiens)
- Takashi (Trendy Angel comedy duo) as Kabazawa
- Tomoko Murakami (Morisanchu comedy trio) as Taeko
- Keisuke Takai (Girly Records comedy duo) as Fukumoto (Bannо̄ Illumination)
- Phoenix (Girly Records comedy duo) as Kondo (Bannо̄ Illumination)
- Kenji Hamada as Dob
- Kōdai Sakai as Imai
- Sōma Saitō as Tanaka
- Makoto Furukawa as Yamamoto
- Chado Horii as Sekiguchi
- Takaya Kuroda as Kuroda
- Amane Shiomiya as Kano
- Chika Kagura as Reina
- METEOR as Yano
- ??? as Satoshi Nagashima
Manga creator Kadzuya Konomoto (Seto Utsumi) is writing the anime. Mugita Kinoshita is directing the anime. Norio Nitta is the assistant director. Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama are designing the characters. Kenji Katо̄ is the art director. Tatsue Ōzaki is in charge of color design. Miyabi Amada is the director of photography. Yoshiki Ushiroda is credited for editing. Kohei Yoshida is the recording director at Pony Canyon Enterprise. PUNPEE VaVa OMSB is in charge of the music, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production with collaboration by Summit, Inc. P.I.C.S. and OLM are producing the anime. P.I.C.S. is also credited for the original work and planning.
Takeichi Abaraya and Konomoto launched a manga adaptation (pictured above) of the anime on Friday on Shogakukan's digital manga label Superior Dalpana.
Sources: Odd Taxi anime's website, Big Comic Superior's Twitter account, Comic Natalie
