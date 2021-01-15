Original Anime Odd Taxi Announced with Cast, Staff, Promo Video, Manga

April anime about taxi driver's customer chats that leads to missing girl

A new website opened on Friday to announce a new original anime titled Odd Taxi that will premiere on TV Tokyo and AT-X in April. The website revealed the anime's promotional video, teaser visual, cast, staff, and manga adaptation.

The teaser visual shows anthropomorphic characters in a city of neon lights.

The story follows Kotogawa, an eccentric, reticent 41-year-old taxi driver who has no relatives and does not have much to do with others. He does have conversations with his customers, including a college student who wants to go viral, a nurse hiding a secret, an unsuccessful comedian, a street rough, and an up-and-coming idol. These conversations lead him to a girl who has disappeared.

The cast includes (Note: Romanization spellings not confirmed):

Manga creator Kadzuya Konomoto ( Seto Utsumi ) is writing the anime. Mugita Kinoshita is directing the anime. Norio Nitta is the assistant director. Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama are designing the characters. Kenji Katо̄ is the art director. Tatsue Ōzaki is in charge of color design. Miyabi Amada is the director of photography. Yoshiki Ushiroda is credited for editing. Kohei Yoshida is the recording director at Pony Canyon Enterprise. PUNPEE VaVa OMSB is in charge of the music, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production with collaboration by Summit, Inc. P.I.C.S. and OLM are producing the anime. P.I.C.S. is also credited for the original work and planning.

Takeichi Abaraya and Konomoto launched a manga adaptation (pictured above) of the anime on Friday on Shogakukan 's digital manga label Superior Dalpana.