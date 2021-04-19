Zombie Land Saga Gets 1st Side Story Manga in May

The official website for the Zombie Land Saga Revenge sequel anime project announced on Monday that the franchise will have its first side story manga titled Zombie Land Saga Gaiden: The First Zombie . Kasumi Fukagawa , the character designer for the first and second seasons of the anime, is drawing the manga. The manga will launch in the June issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on May 19. The announcement teases a certain character's "legendary past."

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub. Zombie Land Saga Revenge premiered in Japan on April 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the sequel as it airs in Japan.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.

The anime inspired a stage play titled Zombie Land Saga Stage de Do-n! at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo last September with four performances. The play was originally scheduled to run in March 2020 in Tokyo with seven performances.