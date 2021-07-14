Funimation Reveals Zombie Land Saga Revenge Anime's English Dub Cast

1st dubbed episode debuts on Thursday

Funimation announced the English dub cast for the Zombie Land Saga Revenge sequel anime on Wednesday. The English dub will premiere on Thursday with the first episode.

The cast, under ADR Director Jād Saxton, lead ADR Engineer Rickey Watkins , ADR scriptwriter Katelyn Barr , ADR script supervisor Jeramey Kraatz , ADR prep Brandon Peters , and mix engineer William Dewell , includes:

Zombie Land Saga Revenge premiered in Japan on April 8. Crunchyroll streamed the sequel as it aired in Japan.

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.

The anime inspired a stage play titled Zombie Land Saga Stage de Do-n! at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo last September with four performances. The play was originally scheduled to run in March 2020 in Tokyo with seven performances.

The anime inspired its first side story manga titled Zombie Land Saga Gaiden: The First Zombie by character deisgner Kasumi Fukagawa . The manga launched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on May 19.