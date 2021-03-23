Funimation Reveals Spring Anime Season's Premiere Dates

Funimation announced on Wednesday premiere dates for anime that will stream during the spring 2021 season:

The anime will stream in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Ireland on Funimation ; in Australia and New Zealand on AnimeLab ; and in France, Russia, Germany and in Scandinavian countries on Wakanim .

Funimation will also stream the English dubs for How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω and Zombie Land Saga Revenge in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and in Australia and New Zealand on AnimeLab . The company will announce the dubs' premieres at a later date.

The company will also stream the simuldub of Fruits Basket the Final Season this season, and it has already begun streaming the first episode in English last Friday.

Funimation will stream the return of the Kingdom anime's third season, and it will announce the simulcast premiere at a later date.

Source: Press release