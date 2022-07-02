Aksys Games Announces Shuuen no Virche ~ErroЯ:Salvation, Norn9: Var Commons & Last Era, 4 More Games

Also: Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II, Radiant Tale, Pups & Purrs Pet Shop, Inescapable games

Aksys Games announced six new game titles and console ports for release in the West at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday:



Title: Pups & Purrs Pet Shop

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Description: Create the cutest pet shop in town and spend every day working with adorable animals!



Title: Shuuen no Virche ~ErroЯ:Salvation (English title is pending)

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Description: Surrounded by the sea and black flowers of misfortune, the citizens of Arpecheur are cursed to die by the age of 23. In this country possessed by the god of death, one young woman named Ceres seems to hasten the deaths of everyone she meets and decides to end her own life. But suddenly a mysterious man called the "watchman of death" appears before her and nothing will be the same.

Idea Factory , HYDE Inc, and Otomate launched Shuuen no Virche ~ErroЯ:Salvation in Japan on October 7.



Title: Inescapable

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam

Description: Developed by Dreamloop Games, Inescapable is a social thriller set in a tropical island resort: you've been kidnapped and forced to participate in a twisted reality TV show with 10 strangers. At the end of your stay, you'll receive $500,000. There's just one catch - on the island there are no rules, and no escape. Inescapable's story explores human nature and how far people will go for social clout, wealth, and their own desires—and how much further they might be willing to go when they have permission to ignore the rules.



Title: Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II ( Shinigami: Shibito Magire )

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam

Description: The long-awaited sequel to 2018's award-winning horror visual novel is coming to Western audiences in 2023.

Shinigami: Shibito Magire will launch in Japan on Switch and PS4 on September 15.

The original Death Mark game launched in Japan in June 2017 for PlayStation Vita and then on PS4 in January 2018. Aksys Games released the game in English on PS4, PS Vita, and Switch in October 2018.



Title: Norn9 : Var Commons & Last Era

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Description: In Var Commons, child prodigy Sorata finds himself swept back in time to a mysterious ship with three young women and eight other men on an adventure to uncover the secrets that lie in Norn! Last Era continues the team's adventures in three exciting parts.

The original Norn9 game launched for in May 2013 for PlayStation Portable. A PlayStation Vita port titled Norn9 : Var Commons launched in December 2014 and a fandisc titled Norn9 : Last Era launched in April 2015. Aksys Games released the Norn9 Var Commons version of the game in North America in November 2015.

The game inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in January 2015.



Title: Radiant Tale

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Description: Tifalia longs for an eventful life and gets her wish when an unusual group calling themselves CIRCUS wander into her inn and press her into service as a producer. A crazy dragon that loves to tickle, a spikey clown that doesn't make you laugh, a water creature who doesn't want to use water magic, an acrobat who doesn't know how to entertain, a drunkard furball, an unmotivated leader, and an amateur producer who just joined. Can this show ever be a success?

Idea Factory and Otomate launched the Radiant Tale visual novel in Japan on May 26.



Source: Email correspondence