Harvey Awards Nominate Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Shuna's Journey, Cat + Gamer, Goodbye, Eri Manga

The Harvey Awards, which honors outstanding work in comics and, announced the nominees for this year's awards on Friday. The nominees for the Best Manga category are:

Apple TV+ 's Drops of God , the new internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action television series of Tadashi Agi and Shū Okimoto 's The Drops of God ( Kami no Shizuku ) manga, received a nomination in the Best Adaptation from Comic Book/Graphic Novel category.

This is the third year in a row in which Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY garnered nominations. Chainsaw Man won the award the last two years consecutively.

The Harvey Awards added the Best Manga category in 2018. Kabi Nagata 's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga won the first award in this category. Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia won the award in 2019, and Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier won the award in 2020.

In previous years, manga were nominated alongside other comics in the "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" category. The last manga to win the category was Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan in 2014. One-Punch Man and Showa: A History of Japan (1953-1989) were nominated in 2016 but did not win. "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" is no longer a category.

Unlike the Eisner Awards and other awards in the North American comic book industry, the Harvey Awards are nominated and selected by the comic book professionals themselves.

The Harvey Awards will announce the winners at the New York Comic Con, which will take place from October 12-15.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)