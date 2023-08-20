Undead Unluck TV Anime Reveals More Cast, October 6 Debut

This year's 38th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the television anime of Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga will premiere on October 6. The magazine also revealed more cast members, and the staff debuted the "Official Characters Trailer" and information on the world premiere for the anime on Monday.

The new cast includes (from left to right, top to bottom in the image below):

The anime's world premiere will be held at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo on October 1. The anime will premiere on Hulu in October.

The anime will staras Fuuko Izumo,as Andy,as Void, andas Shen.

TMS Entertainment describes the anime:

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for.

The anime reunites the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase is directing the anime at david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ). Hideyuki Morioka is designing the characters for animation, and Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.

Update: Official Characters Trailer and images of characters for newly announced cast members added via Undead Unluck anime's Twitter account