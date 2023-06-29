Undead Unluck Anime Debuts on Hulu in October

© YOSHIFUMI TOZUKA/SHUEISHA, UNDEAD UNLUCK PROJECT

announced on Thursday thathas acquired the rights to the television anime of'smanga, and will debut it on the service in October.

TMS Entertainment also revealed that the anime will feature at Hulu 's interactive Entertainment Hall activation at Anime Expo 2023 this weekend. This is in addition to the anime's separate planned at the convention on Sunday, with voice actors Natsuki Hanae (Shen) and Moe Kahara (Fuuko Izumo), manga editor Takumi Hashimoto , editor of the Undead Unluck manga , and producer Ryōta Hasegawa as guests. TMS Entertainment and Bang Zoom! Studios will also hold open auditions for a role in English dub for the anime at Anime Expo on Tuesday.

TMS Entertainment describes the anime:

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for.

© 戸塚慶文／集英社・アンデッドアンラック製作委員会

The anime reunites the main staff of theanime.is directing the anime at).is designing the characters for animation, andis composing the music.is producing and planning the anime.

The anime will star Moe Kahara as Fuuko Izumo, Yūichi Nakamura as Andy, Kenji Nomura as Void, and Natsuki Hanae as Shen.

ozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.

Source: TMS Entertainment