TMS Entertainment, Bang Zoom! Hold Open Auditions for English Dub Role in Undead Unluck Anime at Anime Expo

Open auditions for selected applicants take place on July 4 at Los Angeles event

© 戸塚慶文／集英社・アンデッドアンラック製作委員会

and Bang Zoom! Studios announced on Friday that they will hold open auditions for a role in Englishfor the television anime of'smanga at this year'sevent. The auditions will take place on July 4 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PDT in Main Events at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Interested fans are required to register and sign a waiver . The companies will randomly select applicants by registration number to audition during the time slot.

People of all ages, genders, and skill levels are able to participate. Previous voice acting experience is not required. Bang Zoom! Studios will invite the selected finalist or finalists for a call-back audition.

There will also be an Undead Unluck panel at the convention on July 2 at 1:30 p.m. with voice actors Natsuki Hanae (Shen) and Moe Kahara (Fuuko Izumo), manga editor Takumi Hashimoto, editor of the Undead Unluck manga , and producer Ryōta Hasegawa as guests.

Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and it describes how the story begins:

All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold.

© 戸塚慶文／集英社・アンデッドアンラック製作委員会

Moe Kahara

Natsuki Hanae

The anime will staras Fuuko Izumo,as Andy,as Shen, andas Void.

The anime is reuniting the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase ( Hidamari Sketch × Honeycomb , Mekaku City Actors , Monogatari Series Second Season ) is directing the anime at david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ). Hideyuki Morioka ( Kizumonogatari , Maria Holic , Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei ) is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro ( Goblin Slayer , Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on May 2.

Viz Media began publishing the manga in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.

The manga inspired a novel that shipped on February 3.

Source: Press release