Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck Manga Gets Novel

Novel to tell previously untold story of everyday life of those in Union organization

This year's seventh issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga will get a novel adaptation. Shueisha 's Jump J-Books imprint will publish the novel.

The novel will tell a previously untold story about the everyday life of those in the Union organization. The novel will also tell stories of "Gina's Recollection" and "Shen's Academy Infiltration." Tozuka is overseeing the novel and is also drawing the illustrations.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in the same month, and it describes the manga's first volume:

All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold.

Viz Media began publishing the manga in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.