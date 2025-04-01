Undead Unluck Manga's 27th Final Volume Includes 5 Epilogue Chapters

Manga's 26th, 27th volumes slated for April 4

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga revealed on Tuesday that the manga's 27th and final compiled book volume will include five epilogue chapters, with the first episode titled "unsung hero." The manga's 26th and 27th volumes are slated for release in Japan on Friday.

The manga teased in February that the final volume will have previously unseen, newly drawn chapter(s).

Tozuka published the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally. The manga ended its magazine serialization on January 27.

Viz Media describes the first volume:

All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.

A television anime of the manga premiered in October 2023. The anime streamed on Hulu . The series ended with its 24th episode in March 2024.

A new one-hour anime special will debut in winter 2025. The special will feature a completely original story written by Tozuka. Tozuka also designed a new UMA creature for the special.