Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck Manga Ends

Final 2 volumes, 3rd novel to ship in April

Image via Amazon © Yoshifumi Tozuka, Shueisha, Viz Media

This year's ninth issue of'smagazine published the final chapter on Monday that'smanga. The magazine had teased last week that the manga was reaching its climax.

The manga's 26th and 27th (final) volumes, and the third novel in the franchise, will all ship in April in Japan.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

Viz Media describes the first volume:

All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.

A television anime of the manga premiered in October 2023. The anime streamed on Hulu . The series ended with its 24th episode in March 2024.

A new one-hour anime special will debut in winter 2025. The special will feature a completely original story written by Tozuka. Tozuka also designed a new UMA creature for the special.