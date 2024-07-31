Undead Unluck Anime Gets 1-Hour Special in Winter 2025

Teaser video, visual unveiled

The official website for the television anime of Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga announced on Thursday that the anime is getting a one-hour special in winter 2025. The website unveiled a teaser video and visual:

The announcement coincides with the day that the series' main characters Fuuko and Andy met, August 1.

© 戸塚慶文／集英社・アンデッドアンラック製作委員会

The anime's world premiere was held at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo on October 1, before its television premiere on October 6. The anime is streaming on. The series ended with its 24th episode on March 23.

Moe Kahara stars as Fuuko Izumo and Yūichi Nakamura voices Andy.

TMS Entertainment describes the anime:

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for.

The anime reunites the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase directed the anime at david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ). Hideyuki Morioka designedthe characters for animation, and Kenichiro Suehiro composed the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS produced and planned the anime.

Queen Bee performs the opening theme song "01," and Kairi Yagi performs the ending theme song "know me..."

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.