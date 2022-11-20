Undead Unluck TV Anime Stars Moe Kahara, Yūichi Nakamura

Series premieres in 2023

This year's 51st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the television anime adaptation of Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga will star Moe Kahara as Fuuko Izumo (pictured left in image at right) and Yūichi Nakamura as Andy (pictured right). The anime will premiere in 2023.

The Jump Festa '23 event on December 17 will reveal additional cast members for the anime. Kahara and Nakamura will both attend the event.

david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Fire Force ) is animating the series and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Shueisha published the 13th volume on September 2, and will publish the 14th volume on December 2.

Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and it describes the manga's first volume:

All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold.

Viz Media began publishing the manga in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.