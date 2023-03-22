Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special's Trailer Highlights Story, Action Scenes

Netflix began streaming a trailer for the new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always 30th anniversary special on Wednesday. The trailer previews the special's story, and shows off the action scenes.

The special will feature a reunion of the original cast and crew of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, and will debut on Netflix on April 19.

Power Rangers Dino Fury , the latest series in the Power Rangers franchise , premiered on Nickelodeon in February 2021. The show's second season debuted on Netflix in March 2022. The third season, titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury will debut on Netflix in late 2023. The series is based on, and repurposes footage from, Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger .