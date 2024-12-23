K Manga Adds Tenkaichi: The Greatest Warrior Under the Rising Sun, Lili-Men Manga for Simulpub

Also: Blackguard manga

Kodansha 's K MANGA service revealed on X (formerly Twitter ) last week that it has added the Tenkaichi: The Greatest Warrior Under the Rising Sun and LILI-MEN manga for simulpub. The service also added the Blackguard manga.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Kyōtarō Azuma, Yōsuke Nakamaru, Kodansha

The service describes artist Kyōtarō Azuma and author Yōsuke Nakamaru 's Tenkaichi: The Greatest Warrior Under the Rising Sun ( Tenkaichi: Nihon Saikyō Bugeisha Ketteisen ):

This is not history as we know it. The year is 1600. Ten years have passed since Oda Nobunaga unified the whole of Japan. When Nobunaga realizes he is nearing the end of his life, he announces that he will hand over the reins of power to whoever brings him the strongest warrior. The generals, whose dreams of conquering the country had been crushed, put up their own strongest warriors and aim to become the king of the country! The first match is peerless spear wielder Honda Tadakatsu (sponsored by Tokugawa Ieyasu) vs. evolving prodigy Miyamoto Musashi (sponsored by Chosokabe Motochika)!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd magazine in January 2021. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in May 2021 after Young Magazine the 3rd ended publication. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on November 20.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Takuma Tokashiki, Kodansha

K MANGA describes Takuma Tokashiki 's Lili-Men manga:

Succubi, a species that uses humans as seedbeds to reproduce, and humanity, which is set on the eradication of every single succubus. As the unrelenting war between these two incompatible groups wages on, a “king” who will bring about the end of the war is born. The one chosen for the role of king is…?!From an author with a unique background as a CG artist in Hollywood, comes an extraordinary piece of entertainment that is sure to rock the world!

Tokashiki debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2022. The manga moved to being published only on YanMaga Web on September 28, where it gets new chapters every other Saturday. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on September 5.

Ryo Hanada 's Blackguard manga launched in Morning two in September 2019, and ended in October 2021. Vertical Comics published the manga in English.