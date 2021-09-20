Ryo Hanada Ends Blackguard Manga, Prepares New Series

Blackguard's 5th, final volume ships in December

Ryo Hanada announced on Twitter that his Blackguard manga has ended in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine on Thursday, and he is preparing a new series for serialization.

Hanada had revealed on Twitter in July that the manga would end with the fifth compiled book volume. The fifth volume will ship in Japan in December.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in September 2019. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 20.

Vertical Comics will publish the manga in English and will ship the first volume on February 8. The company describes the first volume of the manga:

The world is suddenly overrun by monsters called “shojo,” and anyone who is bit by one is infected with a mysterious virus that turns them into the same being. To defeat the shojo, humans live in “aerial cities” and formed units called “guards.”

Nanao Minami, also known as the Blackguard, fights but without regard for his own life.

What is his motivation and why does he want to die so readily?

Hanada launched the Devils' Line dark fantasy manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Morning two magazine in 2013, and ended it in December 2019. Hanada drew a five-part side story manga that was compiled into the 14th volume, which shipped in June 2019. Vertical Comics published the manga in print in English, and Kodansha Advanced Media released the manga digitally in North America. Vertical Comics and Kodansha Advanced Media released the manga's 14th volume both in print and digitally in March 2020.

The anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2018. HIDIVE streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired. The company also streamed the English dub as the first show in its "dubcast" initiative that streams dubs for anime shortly after they premiere in Japan. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for streaming and home video. Hulu is also streaming the anime with English subtitles and the English dub .