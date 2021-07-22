Blackguard Manga by Devils' Line's Ryo Hanada Ends With 5th Volume

Manga debuted in September 2019

Ryo Hanada ( Devils' Line ) revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that her Blackguard manga will end with the fifth compiled book volume. She added that she was working on the manuscript for the manga's final chapter.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in September 2019. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 20.

The dark battle fantasy follows a man known as the Blackguard who fights against the monster "Shо̄jо̄" in a floating city.

Hanada launched the Devils' Line dark fantasy manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Morning two magazine in 2013, and ended it in December 2019. Hanada drew a five-part side story manga that was compiled into the 14th volume, which shipped in June 2019. Vertical Comics published the manga in print in English, and Kodansha Advanced Media released the manga digitally in North America. Vertical Comics and Kodansha Advanced Media released the manga's 14th volume both in print and digitally in March 2020.

The anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2018. HIDIVE streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired. The company also streamed the English dub as the first show in its "dubcast" initiative that streams dubs for anime shortly after they premiere in Japan. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for streaming and home video. Hulu is also streaming the anime with English subtitles and the English dub .