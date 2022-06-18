Hiroshi Motomiya Launches Manga About Meiji Statesman Yuri Kimimasa

The official website for Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Hiroshi Motomiya will launch the new manga Takeki Ōgon no Kuni : Yuri Kimimasa (Fierce Country of Gold: Yuri Kimimasa) in the magazine's next issue on July 6. The manga will center on the titular historical figure Yuri Kimimasa, a Japanese politician and economist in the Meiji government. The manga will debut with opening color pages, and it will feature on the magazine's front cover.

Motomiya's Takeki Ōgon no Kuni series focuses on historical Japanese figures. Previous manga in this series have centered on Yatarō Iwasaki in 1990, Dōsan in 2000, Yagyū Munenori in 2010, and most recently, Tadataka Inō from November 2020 to July 2021.

Motomiya debuted as a manga artist in 1965. Many of his other manga — such as Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho , Ore no Sora , and Otokogi — have inspired live-action and anime adaptations. His Katsu Fūtarō!! manga inspired a live-action film that opened in November 2019.

Motomiya's popular Salaryman Kintaro manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. He restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. The manga has inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike , several live-action drama series, and a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.