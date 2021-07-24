Hiroshi Motomiya Ends Takeki Ōgon no Kuni: Inō Tadataka Manga

Manga's 2 compiled book volumes ship on October 19

This year's 16th issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine published the final chapter of Hiroshi Motomiya 's Takeki Ōgon no Kuni - Inō Tadataka ( Fierce Country of Gold - Inō Tadataka ) manga on Wednesday. The manga's two compiled book volumes will both ship simultaneously on October 19.

The historical manga focuses on real-life cartographer Tadataka Inō. Motomiya launched the manga in Grand Jump in November 2020.

Motomiya's Takeki Ōgon no Kuni series focuses on historical Japanese figures. Previous manga in this series have centered on Yatarō Iwasaki in 1990, Dōsan in 2000, and Yagyū Munenori in 2010.

Motomiya debuted as a manga artist in 1965. Many of his other manga — such as Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho , Ore no Sora , and Otokogi — have inspired live-action and anime adaptations. His Katsu Fūtarō!! manga inspired a live-action film that opened in November 2019.

Motomiya's popular Salaryman Kintaro manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. He restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. The manga has inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike , several live-action drama series, and a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.

Motomiya launched his Kōun Ryūsui [Jofuku] manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in January 2017, and Shueisha published the eighth and final volume in January 2020. Motomiya launched the Umi o Wataru be manga in Grand Jump in April 2020. Motomiya and Hiroshi Takano launched the Good Job manga in Young Jump in July 2018, and ended it in July 2020. This year's 20th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine published the final chapter of the first part of Motomiya's Boku, Imasu yo (I'm Here You Know) manga in April.