Salaryman Kintaro's Hiroshi Motomiya Launches New 'Boku, Imasu yo' Manga

This year's combined 33rd and 34th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Hiroshi Motomiya will launch a new manga titled Boku, Imasu yo (I'm Here You Know) in the magazine's combined 36th and 37th issue on August 6. The "bureaucratic survival lesson" manga centers on a young man who works at an unchanging municipal office, but will stand up and make his voice heard.

Motomiya and Hiroshi Takano ended the Good Job manga (seen right) in Young Jump on the same issue.

Motomiya debuted as a manga artist in 1965. Many of his other manga — such as Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho , Ore no Sora , and Otokogi — have inspired live-action and anime adaptations. His Katsu Fūtarō!! manga inspired a live-action film that opened in November 2019.

Motomiya's popular Salaryman Kintaro manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. He restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. The manga has inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike , several live-action drama series, and a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.

Motomiya launched his Kōun Ryūsui [Jofuku] in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in January 2017, and Shueisha published the eighth and final volume on January 17. Motomiya launched his new manga Umi o Wataru be in Grand Jump on April 15.