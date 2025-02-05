Suzu Akeko Ends Love Love Shitai Tatsunomiya-san wa Jōriku Shimashita Manga in 2nd Volume

Manga about undersea princess falling in love with college girl launched in 2022

Image via Amazon ©Suzu Akeko, Kadokawa

Kekkon (Love Love) Shitai Tatsunomiya-san wa Jōriku Shimashita

is listing the second compiled book volume of's(Tatsunomiya-san Who Wants to Be Lovey Dovey Has Landed) manga as the final volume, which will ship on April 24.

The manga centers on a good-looking college student named Nagisa Nii. She saves a stranded turtle by the sea, and she is brought to the Ryūgū castle under the sea as the turtle's way of saying thank you. Nagisa meets princess Otohime in the castle, and Otohime falls in love with her. Otohime follows Nagisa on land, and starts living next to her using the name Kameko Tatsunomiya.

Akeko first published the story as a one-shot manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine in May 2022. The manga started serialization in the magazine in November 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2023.

Akeko's The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls ( Kaibutsu Shōjo Zukan ) manga launched in Monthly Asuka in 2019. The manga ended in its fourth and final volume in 2022. Yen Press published all four volumes of the manga in English.



Source: Kadokawa





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.