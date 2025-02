Yasuomi Umetsu, Shaft's Virgin Punk Original Anime Debuts 1st Story on June 27

Image via Virgin Punk animation series' X/Twitter account © 梅津 泰臣,シャフト/アニプレックス

The official website for, an original anime series by directorand animation studio, revealed on Monday that "Clockwork Girl," the first story in the series, will open theatrically on June 27 at Cine Libre Ikebukuro in Tokyo and Theatre Umeda in Osaka.

The story depicts the suffering of the female protagonist Ubu, and the desire and chaos the strong characters who surround her have woven.

Yasuomi Umetsu and studio SHAFT are credited as original creators. Umetsu (Kite, Mezzo, Girl's High , Kiss and Cry film) is directing the anime at SHAFT , and is also designing the characters. Yūya Takahashi ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible , Lupin III: Part IV ) is in charge of series composition and script. Gen'ichirou Abe ( Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu film), Shinya Takahashi ( Battle Angel key animation), and Maho Kando ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish 2nd key animation) are the main animators.