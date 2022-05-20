Something's Wrong With Us Manga Gets 2nd Side Story in July

1st "Shinkon-hen: Sakurairo no Renga" side story debuted in December, compiled in 17th volume

The 17th compiled book volume for Natsumi Ando 's Something's Wrong With Us ( Watashi-tachi wa Dōka Shiteiru ) manga revealed on May 13 that the manga will have a second side story that will launch in the August issue of Kodansha 's Be Love magazine on July 1.

While the main manga ended with the 16th volume, the 17th volume contains the manga's first side story, titled "Shinkon-hen: Sakurairo no Renga" (Newlywed Arc: Cherry Blossom-Colored Poem). The side story debuted in Be Love in December 2021. Kodansha Comics is releasing Something's Wrong With Us in English, and it describes the story:

Following in her mother's footsteps, Nao became a traditional Japanese sweets maker, and at 21, she's about to take the industry by storm. With unparalleled artistry and a bright attitude, she gets an offer to work at a world-class confectionary company. But when she meets the young, handsome owner, she recognizes his cold stare … It's none other than Tsubaki, her childhood friend and first crush-the same boy who stood over his father's bloodied body 15 years ago, and framed Nao's mother for the murder. As the only witness of that fateful night, Nao is eager to chase down the truth and confirm her suspicions. Since Tsubaki has no clue who she is, she seizes her chance to get close to him, but instead of finding any answers, she begins falling deeper for Tsubaki's allure.

Ando launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in December 2016, and ended the series in July 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 16th and final main story volume in September 2021. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in July 2020.

Kodansha Comics has published Ando's Arisa , Let's Dance a Waltz ( Waltz no Ojikan ), and Kitchen Princess manga in North America. Tokyopop also published Ando's Zodiac P.I. manga, and Del Rey published her Wild @ Heart manga. Del Rey previously published part of Arisa and Kitchen Princess .