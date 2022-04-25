My Happy Marriage Novel Series Gets Live-Action Film in Spring 2023

TOHO announced on Monday that it is producing a live-action film adaptation of writer Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series that will open in spring 2023. Ren Meguro (right in image below) from the idol group Snow Man will star as Kiyoka, while Mio Imada (left in image below) will star as Miyo.

Ayuko Tsukahara is directing the film, with a script by Tomoe Kanno.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. The novels' fifth volume shipped in July 2021. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

Yen Press released the first novel volume in English on January 18. The novels are also inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation by Kinema Citrus .

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan in October 2021. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it will launch it physically and digitally on June 21.