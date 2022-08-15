'And Yet, You Are So Sweet' Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Kodansha announced on Tuesday that Kujira Anan 's And Yet, You Are So Sweet ( Na no ni, Chigira-kun ga Amasugiru ) manga is inspiring a live-action film that will open in Japan on March 3, 2023.

Mei Hata (live-action Wasteful Days of High School Girls , right in visual below) will play heroine Maaya Kisaragi, while Naniwa Danshi idol unit member Kyōhei Takahashi ( BL Metamorphosis , left) will play Sui Chigira.

Takehiko Shinjō is directing the film, with a script by Haruka Ōkita. Shochiku is distributing the film.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally. The company describes the manga:

Maaya Kisaragi, 16 years old, finally confessed to her crush...only to be flatly rejected and ridiculed on social media after. To make matters worse, the most popular guy in her grade, Chigira-kun, overheard her despondent muttering about the whole thing. But instead of making fun of her, he comforts her...and proposes an odd solution to her heartbreak!

Anan launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine, and it is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on June 13. Kodansha Comics published the fifth volume in English on January 18.

Source: Comic Natalie