My Happy Marriage Novels Get Stage Play in August

Stage play in Tokyo to feature original story

My Happy Marriage

revealed on Friday that writerand illustrator's) light novel series is getting a stage play adaptation that will run at Tokyo's Theater 1010 from August 11-20.

Kaori Miura is writing and directing the stage play, which is titled Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon : Teito Rikugun Okutsuki Kitan (My Happy Marriage: Imperial Capital Army's Mysterious Story in Okutsuki). TAKA is composing the music. Agitogi is credited with cooperation.

The play will star Kazuaki Yasue as Kiyoka Kudo. The play will tell an original story about Kudo's time in his special platoon, at a graveyard named Okutsuki for those with unusual powers.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.

A live-action film adaptation of the novels opened in Japan on March 17. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.

A television anime adaptation of the novels will debut on July 5. Netflix will stream worldwide starting on July 5.

Sources: My Happy Marriage stage play's website, Stage Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.