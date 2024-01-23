Manga UP! Launches Dragon and Chameleon, The Marriage of the Unseen Duke Manga in English

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Ryū to Chameleon

Hōtai Kōshaku no Kekkon Jijō

'slaunched's) manga in English on Saturday. It launched writerand artist's) manga on Sunday.

It also added Hajime Fusemachi 's manga adaptation of Toshio Satō and illustrator Nao Watanuki 's Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town ( Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari ) light novel series on January 19.

Manga UP! describes Dragon and Chameleon :

Hanagami Garyo reigns supreme at the pinnacle of the manga world, a genius author with a legendary best-selling title. An unrenowned rookie, Miyama Shinobu, lurks in the shadows below, consumed by his envy for fame. Their fates intertwine when an unlucky accident leaves Hanagami and Miyama swapped into one another's bodies. As Hanagami tries to reclaim what is rightfully his and Miyama refuses to yield, the two mangaka enter a fierce battle with their bodies and pride on the line.

Ishiyama launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker in Nov 2022. The third compiled book volume shipped on December 21.

The Next Manga Awards awarded the manga its U-NEXT prize in 2023.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Manga UP!

The Marriage of the Unseen Duke

Alfred, the head of the Duc de Besculey family, is known as the "Bandaged Duke" and is feared by everyone because of his bandages all over his body. However, he is suddenly ordered by the king to get married. And his bride, Sierra, is somehow crazy about Alfred...? The story of the marriage between a lonely duke and a diva with the blessing of the goddess begins!

describes

Kanade and Tokino launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! in July 2022. Square Enix shipped the first volume of the manga on February 7.



Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Manga UP!

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town

A young boy with big dreams ignores the neighbors who call him weak and heads to the imperial capital to become a soldier! But when the village you call home is the final bit of civilization before the last dungeon and you're descended from heroes, the word "weak" is completely relative!

describes

GA Bunko began publishing the light novel series in February 2017. Hajime Fusemachi launched the manga adaptation on the Gangan Online website in September 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books first published the manga adaptation in English.

The book franchise (including novels and manga) based on the Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town ( Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari ) light novel series had 2.8 million copies in circulation (not sold) as of February 2022.

The light novels' television anime adaptation premiered in January 2021 after a delay. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired and later streamed an English dub .

Souchu 's Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi no Shokudō de Hataraku Nichijō Monogatari (Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Worked at a Restaurant in a Starter Town) slice-of-life spinoff manga based on the novel series launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in January 2020 and ended in the March issue of Monthly Shonen Gangan in February 2022. Square Enix shipped the fourth and final volume of the manga on April 2022.

Source: Email correspondence