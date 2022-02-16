Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Book Franchise Has 2.8 Million Copies in Circulation

Franchise's slice-of-life spinoff manga ended on Saturday

The March issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Saturday that the entire book franchise (including novels and manga) based on author Toshio Satō and illustrator Nao Watanuki 's Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town ( Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari ) light novel series has 2.8 million copies in circulation (not sold).

Souchu 's Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi no Shokudō de Hataraku Nichijō Monogatari (Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Worked at a Restaurant in a Starter Town) slice-of-life spinoff manga (pictured at right) based on the novel series ended in the March issue of Monthly Shonen Gangan on Saturday.

Souchu launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in January 2020. Square Enix will ship the fourth and final volume of the manga on April 12.

GA Bunko began publishing the original light novel series in February 2017 and shipped its 13th compiled volume on September 14. Hajime Fusemachi launched a manga adaptation on the Gangan Online website in September 2017. Square Enix shipped the manga adaptation's ninth compiled volume on September 10.

Yen Press is publishing the novels and Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing Fusemachi's manga adaptation in English.

The light novels' television anime adaptation premiered in January 2021 after a delay. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired and later streamed an English dub .