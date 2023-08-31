Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru!, Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta Win Next Manga Awards Print, Web Categories

Update: Now with comments from the winners, U-NEXT Prize winners, and top 20 winners in each category.

Muchimaro 's 4-koma manga Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! ( There is also a hole in the student organization! ) took first place in the ninth Next Manga Awards (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) print manga category and Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta ( The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All ) by Sumiko Arai took the top prize in the Web Manga category.

The sexy comedy series follows a student council full of strange characters at a private school on the outskirts of town. High school first-year student Ume Mizunoe joins the council to avoid repeating a grade, only to discover its members range from scary and strange to idiotic.

Creator Muchimaro thanked their supporters and said, "Hurray! We won the grand prize! I believe this is all thanks to everyone's support. I'm looking to you, the person in charge who patiently supported me through all the holes I couldn't do anything about~! I did it...Like me, I know these characters have many holes, but I will do my best to make you love them to their very core, so thank you for your continued support!"

Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! is currently unlicensed in English. The series runs in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

The top three print manga were rounded out by Hiromu Arakawa 's Daemons of the Shadow Realm (available from Square Enix Manga & Books ) and The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins by Taizan 5 (available on the MANGA Plus app and licensed by Viz Media ). The Fullmetal Alchemist creator's newest series won the "I Want to Read it Now!" category at the inaugural Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards earlier this year.

Square Enix Manga & Books describes the story:

In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, follow young Yuru as he is unexpectedly whisked away from his village and becomes aware of his supernatural birthright. Yuru soon unravels a conspiracy tying him and his twin Asa to a prophecy that threatens the world.

The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins is Taizan 5 's newest series, following their critically acclaimed Takopi's Original Sin manga . Available from Viz Media and MANGA Plus , the series follows Tsubasa Ichinose, a middle schooler who loses his memory in an accident. After reuniting with his family, something seems off.

In the Web Manga category, Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta ( The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All ) by Sumiko Arai took the top prize, followed by Neko ni Tensei shita Oji-san (Neko Oji: The Guy that got Reincarnated as a Cat) by Yajima, and Kindergarten WARS by Yu Chiba .

Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta follows Aya, a high school girl who is preoccupied with the mysterious "Onii-san" who works at a music store. However, "Onii-san's" true identity is Mitsuki, a female classmate Aya had never spoken to.

Creator Sumiko Arai commented, "This comic would not have come this far if it weren't for the support of my lovely international readers. Thank you so much for your votes, and I love you!!"

Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta is currently unlicensed in English. The series runs on the pixiv Comic website. Neko ni Tensei shita Oji-san (Neko Oji: The Guy that Got Reincarnated as a Cat) is also unlicensed in English. The slice-of-life story focuses on an elderly man reincarnated as a cute little cat after being hit by a truck. The series is published online by UGC.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website and app publishes Kindergarten WARS in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Welcome to Kindergarten Noir, an exclusive school catering to children of the global elite. Rita, one of the teachers, has been on the hunt for a boyfriend but has had absolutely zero luck so far. One day, an assassin comes after one of the children...and he's totally dreamy?! Dive into this action-packed rom-com as it unfolds inside the world's “safest” kindergarten!

Next Manga Awards also bestowed the "Global Special Prize" to English and Chinese editions of manga series. The Summer You Were There by Yuama won in the English category. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the six-volume series in English. The yuri series follows Shizuku, a shy girl who hardly talks to others but enjoys writing. One day, her cute, popular classmate Kaori manages to read Shizuku's novel draft and becomes a fan. She suggests that Shizuku can get inspiration for her writing if they start dating.

Fundari, Kettari, Aishitari (Stepping on, Kicking, Loving) by Sumi Ichiya won the Traditional Chinese Edition of the "Global Special Prize."

The U-NEXT Prizes went to Ryō Ishiyama 's Dragon and Chameleon and Ban-Ō by writer Toshiya Watabiki and artist Garaku Akinai .

This years' awards included 5,170 nominated manga titles across both print and web publishing. Fans cast 440,323 votes for their favorite series.

The top 20 Print Edition and Web Manga Edition series are:

Print Manga

Web Manga

Last year's winners included Tsurumaikada 's ice-skating drama manga series Medalist (print) and Jinushi 's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You (web). Past winners include Kaiju No. 8 , Oshi no Ko , Undead Unluck , The Dangers in My Heart , The Apothecary Diaries , SPY x FAMILY , Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii , My Senpai Is Annoying , Uramichi Oniisan , and Kaguya-sama: Love is War .





