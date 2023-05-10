News
Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Look Back, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Manga Win 1st Rakuten Kobo E-Book Awards
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Love, That's an Understatement, Sūgaku Golden, more manga
The Rakuten Books retail site held its first Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards at Josui Hall in Tokyo on Tuesday. The retailer established the awards to "empower e-reading" and spread good books to help revitalize the publishing industry. The awards honored manga in three major categories, and the winners for each category include:
I Want to Read it Now! Featured Manga
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm by Hiromu Arakawa
- Love, That's an Understatement by Fujimomo
- Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru: Tada no Inaka no Kenjutsu Shihan Datta noni, Taisei Shita Deshitachi ga Ore wo Hanattekurenai Ken by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, Shigeru Sagasaki, and Kazuki Satо̄
One Complete Volume! One-Shot Manga
- Look Back by Tatsuki Fujimoto
- Jinsei Saidai no Shippai by Hiroko Nohara
- Kimi no Yoru ni Fureru by Mori Moyori
I Want to Deliver It to the World! Top Recommended Manga
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe
- Sūgaku Golden by Tatsuhiko Kuramaru
- Odoru Sennen Kazoku by Sho Kasugai
In addition, Konya Sukiyaki da yo by Natsuko Taniguchi won the Rakuten Kobo Special Award.
Sources: Rakuten Books, Comic Natalie