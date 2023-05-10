×
Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Look Back, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Manga Win 1st Rakuten Kobo E-Book Awards

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Love, That's an Understatement, Sūgaku Golden, more manga

The Rakuten Books retail site held its first Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards at Josui Hall in Tokyo on Tuesday. The retailer established the awards to "empower e-reading" and spread good books to help revitalize the publishing industry. The awards honored manga in three major categories, and the winners for each category include:

daemons-of-the-shadow-realm
©Hiromu Arakawa, Square Enix

I Want to Read it Now! Featured Manga

  1. Daemons of the Shadow Realm by Hiromu Arakawa
  2. Love, That's an Understatement by Fujimomo
  3. Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru: Tada no Inaka no Kenjutsu Shihan Datta noni, Taisei Shita Deshitachi ga Ore wo Hanattekurenai Ken by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, Shigeru Sagasaki, and Kazuki Satо̄

lookback
©Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha

One Complete Volume! One-Shot Manga

  1. Look Back by Tatsuki Fujimoto
  2. Jinsei Saidai no Shippai by Hiroko Nohara
  3. Kimi no Yoru ni Fureru by Mori Moyori

frieren
© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan, Viz Media

I Want to Deliver It to the World! Top Recommended Manga

  1. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe
  2. Sūgaku Golden by Tatsuhiko Kuramaru
  3. Odoru Sennen Kazoku by Sho Kasugai

In addition, Konya Sukiyaki da yo by Natsuko Taniguchi won the Rakuten Kobo Special Award.

Sources: Rakuten Books, Comic Natalie

