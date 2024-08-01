Digimon Adventure Anime Streams 25th Anniversary Promo Video

The official Digimon Partners YouTube channel began streaming the 25th anniversary Digimon Adventure anime promotional video on Thursday. The video features reanimated scenes from the 1999 anime set to the original theme song "Butter-fly" by Kōji Wada :

Image via Digimon Partners' Twitter account © H, T

Yumeta Company produced the video.

There will be a 25th anniversary exhibit for Digimon Adventure at Sunshine City in Ikebukuro from August 10-25. The exhibition will host a screening of the video for the official fan community Digimon Partners. The exhibit will also be in Shinsaibashi from October 5-20.

The first Digimon Adventure television anime series premiered in 1999. The Digimon Adventure 02 sequel anime series then aired in 2000-2001.

A new series of comics will be published on the Digimon Web platform featuring art from " Digimon Comic Award" contestants, as well as the new Digimon manga by Digimon Dreamers author Tenya Yabuno , on August 10.

As part of the 25th anniversary, the Digimon Adventure Our War Game! ( Digimon: Our War Game ) and Digimon Adventure 02 : Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!! ( Digimon: The Golden Digimentals ) anime films will screen together as a double feature in theaters in Japan starting on August 9.

Sources: Digimon Partners' YouTube channel, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.