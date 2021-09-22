+Ultra, Crunchyroll Partner for New Anime Works by Code Geass, Sidonia Creators

The official website of Fuji TV 's +Ultra anime programming block announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Crunchyroll for new anime production projects, with planning and promotional company Slow Curve also participating.

The new projects will feature a new original anime project by chief director Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , Planetes , Back Arrow ) titled Establife (romanization not confirmed), as well as a new original collaboration between Tsutomu Nihei and Polygon Pictures , both of whom previously collaborated on BLAME! and Knights of Sidonia .

Fuji TV launched its +Ultra anime programming block as a sister block to its long-running Noitamina anime block. Fuji TV stated at the time of its announcement that +Ultra was intended to air anime aimed at a more global audience, contrasting with Noitamina 's specific target of Japanese audiences.