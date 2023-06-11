Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage Anime Film Sequel Unveils Trailer, New Cast Member, October 13 Debut

The staff for Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage ( Ōyukiumi no Kaina: Hoshi no Kenja ), the film sequel to the Kaina of the Great Snow Sea ( Ōyukiumi no Kaina ) television anime from BLAME! and Knights of Sidonia collaborators Tsutomu Nihei and Polygon Pictures , debuted its full trailer and new visual on Monday. The staff also announced a new cast member and its October 13 opening in Japan.

Natsuki Hanae will play Byōzan, who aims to destroy the Orbital Spire Trees.

The television anime premiered in's Ultra+ block in Japan on January 12. The anime also airs on, and. The television series ended on Wednesday.is streaming the anime outside Asia. hosted the anime's world premiere of the first four episodes atExpo on August 6.

The "boy-meets-girl high fantasy" is set in a world where land is being swallowed by the encroaching Great Snow Sea. Humanity ekes out a harsh life above the Canopy (Tenmaku, a wordplay on the Japanese word for tent) that stretches from the roots to the tops of giant Orbital Spire Trees. The story centers around Kaina, a boy who lives above the Canopy, and Liliha, the princess of the small country Atland in the Great Snow Sea.

Hiroaki Ando ( Ajin , Listeners) is directing the anime, and Sadayuki Murai ( Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , Natsume's Book of Friends ) and Tetsuya Yamada (episodes of Knights of Sidonia , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War ) are writing the scripts. The anime commemorates Polygon Pictures ' 40th anniversary.

The manga version of the story launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in February 2022. Crunchyroll is offering the manga outside Asia. Nihei is credited with the original story, and Itoe Takemoto ( The Beast Player novel illustrator and manga artist) is drawing the manga.