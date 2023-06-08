Saint Seiya: Next Dimension Manga's 'Final Series Prequel' Ends, Manga Goes on Hiatus

Manga will continue with "Final Series Sequel" after hiatus

© Masami Kurumada, Akita Shoten

Akita Shoten

This year's 28th issue of'smagazine published on Thursday the final chapter of the "Final Series Prequel" of'smanga. The manga will continue with the "Final Series Sequel," but is first going on hiatus.will reveal when the manga will resume at a later date.

The manga resumed on April 13 with the "Final Series Prequel," which ran for eight chapters. The manga had been on hiatus since July 2021.

Kurumada has been serializing the manga since 2006, and Akita Shoten released the 14th compiled book volume on April 7. Kurumada previously stated in September 2022 that the manga's "final series" would have 16 chapters.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga.

Knights of the Zodiac , the live-action Hollywood film based on the original manga, opened in Japan on April 28. The film is titled Saint Seiya: The Beginning in Japan. The film began screening in the U.S. on May 12.

