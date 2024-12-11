Netflix Streams My Happy Marriage Season 2 on January 6

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©顎木あくみ・月岡月穂/KADOKAWA/「わたしの幸せな結婚」製作委員会

confirmed on Wednesday thatwill begin streaming the second television anime season based onand's) light novel series on January 6, the same day it premieres on TV in Japan.

The series will debut on January 6 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and TV Aichi . The series will air on AT-X on January 7.

Masayuki Kojima , previously a storyboarder and episode director for the first season, joins returning director Takehiro Kubota in directing the second season at Kinema Citrus . Ami Satō now has the sole credit for overseeing the series scripts (a credit she shared with Momoka Toyoda and Takahito Ōnishi for the first season), and she also co-writes the scripts alongside Misato Hashiba, Fūka Ishii , and Momoka Toyoda . Shōko Yasuda is again designing the characters, while Kuniyuki Itō is the sub-character designer. Emi Katanosaka is back as art director, while Osamu Masuyama returns as art advisor.

The first season premiered in July 2023 with 12 episodes. Netflix also began streaming the anime worldwide in July 2023. The eighth novel volume bundled an original anime titled " Shiawase no Katachi " (The Shape of Happiness) on Blu-ray Disc when it shipped on March 15, 2024. The OVA also streamed simultaneously worldwide on Netflix and other streaming services on November 22, "Good Couple Day" in Japan.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.