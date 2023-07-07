My Happy Marriage Gets OVA Bundled With 8th Novel Volume

Anime on Blu-ray Disc releases in March 2024

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that the eighth volume of writer Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series will have a special edition that will bundle an original anime on Blu-ray Disc when it ships on March 15, 2024. The original anime episode is titled "Shiawase no Katachi" (The Shape of Happiness). The deadline to pre-order the bundle is December 11.

The novel series' television anime premiered on July 5. Netflix also began streaming the anime worldwide on July 5. The anime will have 12 episodes.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.

A live-action film adaptation of the novels opened in Japan on March 17. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.

The novels are also inspiring a stage play in August.

