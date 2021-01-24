O-Parts Hunter's Seishi Kishimoto Draws 1-Shot, Launches New Shonen Manga This Year

New Monster no Isha manga centers on bonds between boys, monsters

DeNA 's Manga Box app published a one-shot on Wednesday by Seishi Kishimoto titled "Yobigami." The one-shot is based on a manga that appears in the second episode of the Oh! My Boss! Koi wa Bessatsu de (Love is a Supplement) live-action television series. The one-shot is credited to Kishimoto as "Ukyō Arazome," a character in the show (played by Natsuki Hanae ) who is the manga creator of "Yobigami." The live-action series premiered on January 12.

The end of the one-shot also announced that Kishimoto will launch a new manga titled Monster no Isha (Monster Doctor) later this year. The announcement stated the new shonen manga will expand on the worldview of "Yobigami" and will tell a story about the bonds been boys and monsters.

Kishimoto previously drew the Mad Chimera World manga in 2017-2018, the Sukedachi Nine (Assist Nine) manga from 2014-2016, the action fantasy manga Kurenai no Ōkami to Ashikase no Hitsuji ( The Crimson Wolf and the Trapped Sheep ) in 2011-2013, and the fighting manga Blazer Drive in 2008-2010. He serialized his adventure series O-Parts Hunter ( 666 Satan ) in Shonen Gangan from 2001 until 2007, and Viz Media published all 19 volumes of the manga between 2006 and 2009.

Kishimoto is the younger twin brother of Naruto manga creator Masashi Kishimoto .

Sources: Oh! My Boss! Koi wa Bessatsu de television show's Twitter account, Manga Box