O-Parts Hunter's Seishi Kishimoto Launches New Monster Life and the Earth Manga

Manga creator Seishi Kishimoto launched his Monster Life and the Earth ( Monster no Isha ) manga on DeNA 's Manga Box app on Monday to celebrate the app's eighth anniversary. The manga is set in a dangerous world, and centers on a doctor who heals monsters of sickness and injuries.

When Manga Box announced the manga in January earlier this year, the manga was described as expanding on the worldview of "Yobigami," an earlier one-shot by Kishimoto.

Kishimoto published "Yobigami" on Manga Box on January 20. The one-shot is based on a manga that appears in the second episode of the Oh! My Boss! Koi wa Bessatsu de (Love is a Supplement) live-action television series. The one-shot is credited to Kishimoto as "Ukyō Arazome," a character in the show (played by Natsuki Hanae ) who is the manga creator of "Yobigami." The live-action series premiered on January 12.

Kishimoto previously drew the Mad Chimera World manga in 2017-2018, the Sukedachi Nine (Assist Nine) manga from 2014-2016, the action fantasy manga Kurenai no Ōkami to Ashikase no Hitsuji ( The Crimson Wolf and the Trapped Sheep ) in 2011-2013, and the fighting manga Blazer Drive in 2008-2010. He serialized his adventure series O-Parts Hunter ( 666 Satan ) in Shonen Gangan from 2001 until 2007, and Viz Media published all 19 volumes of the manga between 2006 and 2009.

Kishimoto is the younger twin brother of Naruto manga creator Masashi Kishimoto .

