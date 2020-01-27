Love Live! School Idol Franchise Gets New TV Anime With New Cast Member

Open casting call for new school idol starts in March

The official website for the Love Live! franchise announced on Tuesday that the school idol franchise will have a new television anime. It features the tagline, "Watashi o Kanaeru Monogatari — Hello!!! Love Live! " (The story of my dreams coming true. Hello!!! Love Live! "). This is a reference to the franchise 's previous tagline of "Minna de Kanaeru Monogatari," which refers to the fact that the school idol group's names, center performers, song lyrics, and other aspects are decided by fan vote.

In addition, the franchise will start open casting call auditions for one of the main cast members of the new project on March 12. The auditions are restricted to unmarried women from the ages of 15 to 22 (as of April 1, 2020). The auditions will not accept applications from those currently in middle school or lower, and those with existing contracts with record companies or talent management agencies.

The Love Live! Fes event previously announced earlier this month that the franchise is launching a new project. Kadokawa 's Love Live! Days Love Live! Sōgō Magazine Vol. 05 issue will provide more details on Thursday .

The franchise announced a new television anime series titled Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai (Nijigasaki Academy's School Idol Appreciation Club) in December. The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).

In 2010, the anime studio Sunrise, Lantis , and ASCII Media Works ' Dengeki G Magazine launched Love Live! as a self-described "ultimate user-participation project" that lets its fans vote on the future of the fictional idols in the μ's school idol group. A series of music CDs and animated music videos then followed. The first Love Live! School idol project anime series (pictured right) premiered in January 2013, and the second series premiered in April 2014. The Love Live! The School Idol Movie film opened in Japan in June 2015.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was first announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote.

The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.