Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Romantic Comedy Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, TrySail's Opening Song, April 1 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Asato Mizu 's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) romantic comedy manga series posted the anime's second promotional video on Sunday. The video announces three more cast members, previews TrySail 's opening theme song "Hanarenai Kyori" (Inseparable Distance), and unveils the anime's April 1 premiere.

The newly announced cast members are:

Rika Nagae as Raidō's little sister in middle school

as Raidō's little sister in middle school Natsumi Fujiwara as Atsushi, an elementary school student who adores Aharen

Maria Sashide as Futaba, who sees Aharen as a rival for Atsushi's affections



The anime will premiere in the Animeism block on the TBS and MBS channels on April 1 at 26:25 (effectively, April 2 at 2:25 a.m.), and then it will run on the BS-TBS channel.

The teen romantic comedy follows the "indecipherable" daily life of short, quiet Reina Aharen and Raidō who sits next to her in class. Aharen is not so good at gauging the distance between people (or personal boundaries), and Raidō initially sensed some distance between the two of them. Then one day, when Raidō picked up the eraser that Aharen had dropped, the distance between them suddenly became uncomfortably close.

From "way too distant" to "way too close" ... Aharen is simply unpredictable.

Inori Minase plays the title character Reina Aharen, and Takuma Terashima plays Raidō. M.A.O plays Mitsuki Ōshiro, Aharen's childhood friend. Kana Hanazawa plays Ms. Tōharu, the classic literature teacher at Aharen's school.

The other cast members include:

Tetsuya Kakihara as Ishikawa, Aharen and Raidō's classmate who often tags along with them in and out of class

as Ishikawa, Aharen and Raidō's classmate who often tags along with them in and out of class Tomori Kusunoki as Hanako Satō, the classmate who tries to maintain a policy of being "normal"

Yurie Kozakai as Ms. Miyahira, the homeroom teacher and physical-education instructor of Aharen and the others



Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Servant × Service , Valkyria Chronicles ) is serving as chief director, and Tomoe Makino ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , Sekirei , WATAMOTE ) is in charge of the series scripts, and is also writing them with Ayumu Hisao and Kotsukotsu . Yūko Yahiro ( Diabolik Lovers , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) is designing the characters.

Yahiro, Tomoko Iwasa , Chie Mishima , and Yūki Fukuchi are serving as the chief animation directors. Satoru Kousaki ( BEASTARS , Lucky Star , Oreimo ) and monaca ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Servant × Service , Wagnaria!! ) are composing the music. The Chinese streaming service bilibili is presenting the project.

The other staff members include:

The unit TrySail performs the opening theme song "Hanarenai Kyori" (Inseparable Distance), while the unit HaKoniwalily performs the ending theme song "Kyori-Kan" (A Sense of Distance).

Mizu launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in January 2017, and Shueisha published the 12th compiled book volume on August 4.